The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda Sells 1,234 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00.

TTD stock traded up $23.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $517.49. 1,393,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $269.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 169.01, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $678.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $770.18.

The Trade Desk’s stock is set to split on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $751.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 407.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,232,000 after purchasing an additional 312,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.3% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 381,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.