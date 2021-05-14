The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading 51.3% Higher This Week

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.59 or 0.00029337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $3.04 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded up 51.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00057540 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,131,646 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

