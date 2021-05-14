The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $192.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $178.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.01. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

