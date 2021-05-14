The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.03.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $178.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.53 and a 200-day moving average of $173.01. The company has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.