The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,855.84

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,855.84 ($24.25) and traded as low as GBX 1,841.50 ($24.06). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,868.50 ($24.41), with a volume of 352,478 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEIR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,583.89 ($20.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,882.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,855.84. The firm has a market cap of £4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.72.

In other news, insider Clare Chapman bought 456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,664 ($11,319.57). Also, insider John Heasley sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29), for a total value of £54,766.14 ($71,552.31).

About The Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

