The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.22. The Wendy’s reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. The stock had a trading volume of 151,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,468. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in The Wendy’s by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $40,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

