The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.
The Western Union has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. 4,284,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,897. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29.
In other news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.
