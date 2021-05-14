The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

The Western Union has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.86. 4,284,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,897. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $660,281.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.