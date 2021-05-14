Theodore Blegen Sells 1,437 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $448,085.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,106 shares in the company, valued at $47,741,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,562 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total transaction of $509,836.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42.

On Thursday, April 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $330,125.90.

On Monday, March 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.48, for a total transaction of $664,860.56.

On Friday, February 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 4,299 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.99, for a total transaction of $1,663,670.01.

MPWR traded up $10.19 on Friday, reaching $316.52. 462,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.30. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.11, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

