Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and $32.87 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00072858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.59 or 0.00335585 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00031092 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

