Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,123 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Thomson Reuters worth $50,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRI opened at $94.18 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $99.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 88.37%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.70.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

