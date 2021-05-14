ThoreCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,071.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $9,703.94 or 0.19394728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $841.20 million and approximately $21,071.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00094507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.18 or 0.00603946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00239058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004789 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.58 or 0.01176369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $608.84 or 0.01216849 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

