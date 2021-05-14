Thunder Token (TT) One Day Volume Hits $1.72 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $106.38 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

