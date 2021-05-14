Tidal Finance Price Reaches $0.0132 on Top Exchanges (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $11.44 million and $226,197.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00093083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.29 or 0.01161690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00067363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00115447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00063539 BTC.

About Tidal Finance

TIDAL is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.