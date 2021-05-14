Tierion Trading 13.7% Lower This Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00091991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00019896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.58 or 0.01186950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00066214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00111954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

TNT is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

