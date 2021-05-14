TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0422 on Top Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $16.74 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $804.79 or 0.01603286 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

