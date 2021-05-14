tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Stock Price Up 2.3%

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 267 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46). Approximately 543,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 298,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 259 ($3.38).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on tinyBuild in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on the stock.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.