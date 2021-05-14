Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Titan International posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 241.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%.

TWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Titan International by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Titan International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $616.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

