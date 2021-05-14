Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) PT Set at C$6.25 by Cormark

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) received a C$6.25 price objective from stock analysts at Cormark in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Titanium Transportation Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Titanium Transportation Group alerts:

Shares of CVE:TTR traded up C$0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.90. 29,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,963. Titanium Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.34. The stock has a market cap of C$169.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.10.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$65.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Titanium Transportation Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.