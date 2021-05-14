TitanSwap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $17.47 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. TitanSwap has a market cap of $244.22 million and $17.47 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.57 or 0.00008944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 61.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00091640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.88 or 0.01208439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00069005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00113714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00064213 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.