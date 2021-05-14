Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading Up 10%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s stock price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 405,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 876,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “not rated” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.