TNC Coin (TNC) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.90 Million

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, TNC Coin has traded 47.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a market cap of $20.90 million and $4.85 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TNC Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00095941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00020054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.86 or 0.01188155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00066968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00115791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00063530 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin (TNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,310,424,689 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TNC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TNC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.