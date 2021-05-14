Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,768,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,731,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 25.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Toews Corp ADV owned 0.96% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.31. 2,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

