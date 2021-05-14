Toews Corp ADV Acquires New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $46.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,308.34. 45,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.91 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,261.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1,966.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.