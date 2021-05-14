Toews Corp ADV Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Toews Corp ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,003. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.98 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

