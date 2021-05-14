Toews Corp ADV Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Toews Corp ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.89. The company had a trading volume of 103,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,003. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

