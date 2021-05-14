Toews Corp ADV Has $2.63 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Toews Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 260.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Toews Corp ADV owned 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 28,473.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,914,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,581,000 after buying an additional 16,855,323 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 156,462,766.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,693,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,249,000 after buying an additional 4,693,883 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,346,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,783,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,103,000.

Shares of FALN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.47. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,364. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

