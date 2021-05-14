Toews Corp ADV Sells 5,696 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Toews Corp ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.28. 107,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,705,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $52.34.

