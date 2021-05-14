Toews Corp ADV Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,768,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,731,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 25.4% of Toews Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Toews Corp ADV owned 0.96% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.31. 2,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,045. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.59. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

