Tokenbox Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Tokenbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Tokenbox has a total market capitalization of $453,199.33 and $88.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.65 or 0.01166989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00067831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00115489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063554 BTC.

Tokenbox Coin Profile

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

