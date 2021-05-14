Tokes Market Cap Hits $3.17 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $1,273.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokes has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 114.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003202 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005078 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 61.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

