TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.64

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and traded as low as $4.22. TomTom shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 152,175 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

TomTom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

