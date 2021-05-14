Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.76

Shares of Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and traded as low as $12.10. Toray Industries shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 96,393 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

