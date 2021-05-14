Tornado Cash (TORN) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $69.51 million and $6.75 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $110.50 or 0.00216106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00085812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.73 or 0.00621411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00237846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005034 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.20 or 0.01093679 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.21 or 0.01209080 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,070 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

