Tornado (TCORE) Hits Market Cap of $604,903.48

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for approximately $100.82 or 0.00203096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $604,903.48 and $619,925.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00098068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.95 or 0.00596199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.00244138 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.26 or 0.01215275 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $609.28 or 0.01227398 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.