TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPIC. Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,309 shares of company stock worth $10,173,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in TPI Composites by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TPI Composites by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after acquiring an additional 380,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TPI Composites by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

