Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX)

VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund (NYSEARCA:SLX) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,091 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,296% compared to the typical daily volume of 129 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,988,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.54. 7,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,871. VanEck Vectors Steel Index Fund has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $68.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.21.

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

