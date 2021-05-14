Traders Buy High Volume of GoodRx Put Options (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 24,292 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,272% compared to the average volume of 1,771 put options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.07.

GDRX opened at $28.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $412,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,223,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in GoodRx by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,412,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

