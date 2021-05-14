Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 28,921 call options on the company. This is an increase of 660% compared to the average volume of 3,805 call options.

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.52.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,707 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 17,170.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,837,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,815,000 after buying an additional 1,826,469 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after buying an additional 3,155,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.06. 647,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,920,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $8.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.