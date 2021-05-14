Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,415 call options on the company. This is an increase of 822% compared to the typical volume of 479 call options.

Shares of NYSE:PLT traded down $7.14 on Friday, reaching $29.85. 70,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,330. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.93 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

