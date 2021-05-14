Tranche Finance Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $19.77 million and approximately $103,017.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tranche Finance has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.65 or 0.01166989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00067831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.06 or 0.00115489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00063554 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (CRYPTO:SLICE) is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

