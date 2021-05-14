TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%.

Shares of TAC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,561. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.41.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.