Transcodium (TNS) Market Cap Hits $224,229.33

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Transcodium has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $224,229.33 and $398.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00090171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $601.21 or 0.01184386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00068633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00113923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00063403 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

