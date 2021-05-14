Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 1.5% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.32.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $325.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $349.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.20 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $319.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.19.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

