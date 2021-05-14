Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Etsy were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Etsy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Etsy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY stock opened at $156.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $251.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.54 and its 200 day moving average is $188.93.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.87.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $2,687,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,446,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.