Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $16,180,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,253.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,246.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,171.50. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.32 and a 12 month high of $1,339.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,142 shares of company stock worth $3,873,512 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

