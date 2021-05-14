Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.07% of Conagra Brands worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 486,054 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 502,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.