Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.14 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Insulet worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD opened at $226.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 513.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $164.40 and a 1 year high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. TheStreet raised Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.93.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

