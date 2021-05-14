Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $10.45 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

