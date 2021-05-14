Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $11.43 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after buying an additional 128,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,850,000 after buying an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,859,000 after buying an additional 197,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,610 shares of company stock valued at $20,469,703. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.47 and a 200-day moving average of $123.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $149.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

