Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 108.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 262,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after buying an additional 136,600 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,360,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after buying an additional 208,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.84.

NYSE DELL opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

